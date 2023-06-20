Mahindra Lifespaces launches "Crafting Life" campaign emphasizing the brand's dedication to meticulous design and construction

This exceptional craftsmanship is precisely what inspired us at Organic by MSL to come up with ‘Har Kone Me Karigari Hai’. Every part of the campaign has been designed to emulate the sublime intricacy of the ‘karigari’ itself. Vijay Raj, also a master of his craft, was the perfect partner to voice the sentiment that we wanted to evoke through the writing. This film is meant to be an ode to the mastery, and to the maestros that create for us these wonderful homes worthy of becoming the centre of our worlds.”

Mahindra Lifespaces’ brand promise manifests itself across the entire value chain. The campaign underscores the brand's belief that every detail matters and is thoughtfully incorporated to create spaces that cater to the diverse needs and desires of their customers. It features a series of poetic verses, each highlighting a distinct facet of their approach to crafting life. Through this creative approach, the campaign showcases the brand's unwavering commitment to creating spaces that have a profound positive impact, inspiring and empowering individuals in their life journeys.