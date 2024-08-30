Mahindra Lifespaces selects The Womb for developing its master brand proposition

Viral Oza, chief marketing officer, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers, added, “The Indian organised real estate sector sells approximately 500,000 houses annually, compared to China's 13 million. This highlights the significant growth potential in our market. Given the changing consumer preferences and market dynamics, we wanted to partner with a strategic firm to shape the next phase of the brand and its creative approach. The real estate industry has undergone significant changes in the last few years, and combined with evolving consumer expectations, the category is now ready for leading branded players like Mahindra Lifespaces. The Womb is extremely passionate about nurturing and building brands that face unique challenges. They have the right balance of strategic and creative capabilities to craft compelling communication that supports the substantial growth we seek."