Mahindra Logistics highlights emotional connections in new campaign

Asymmetrique, a marketing solutions company, has launched a unique Diwali campaign for Mahindra Logistics titled ‘Some Packages Carry More Than Just Goods.’ Through this campaign, Asymmetrique highlights Mahindra Logistics' role in bridging distances for families across India and bringing celebration to every doorstep.

Mahindra Logistics' campaign features a digital film that highlights the emotional significance of Diwali packages. It follows a young woman who, while away from home, plans a surprise for her mother with the help of her sibling and Mahindra Logistics’ last-mile delivery service. The film showcases how Mahindra Logistics provides sustainable logistics solutions across over 6000 pincodes in India.

Talking about the creative approach for the campaign, Arunima Singh, COO, Asymmetrique said, “With this campaign, we wanted to leverage emotional storytelling to highlight the brand’s core strengths. It takes robust values and a well-aligned ecosystem to facilitate the deeply emotional relationships customers across share with deliveries and packages. Our aim was to highlight the significance of each delivery in a way that resonates deeply with Indians across the country.”