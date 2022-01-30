Mahindra Racing’s ad refreshes our childhood racing memories

Conceptualised by BBH India and directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film captures the racing spirit of Indians.
Mahindra Racing, based out of Banbury, UK, has launched a campaign that reveals India’s love for racing in all forms.
The ad film shows how our racing memories and dreams are unique and vibrant, and go back way into our childhood, through myriad ways to race - running small toy cars around the house, rolling the lone tyre with a stick, paper boats in monsoons, boat races in Kerala, etc.
Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, shared the video highlighting how racing is ingrained in one’s life. He hints in the tweet that #IndiaLovesAGoodRace, whether it’s about achieving our life objectives, or catching the next local.
Conceptualised by BBH India and directed by Aakash Bhatia, this film aims to bring alive the racing spirit of Indians in all its vibrancy.
Mahindra is the only Indian automotive company that competes on the global stage of racing. Season 8 of Formula E World Championship commenced in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, January 28, 2022.
