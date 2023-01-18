Mahindra Rise uses QR code to amplify new ad's viewership

To promote its 'Together We Rise' campaign, the brand has launched a print ad, featuring a QR code that directs readers to YouTube.
Mahindra Group has unveiled the latest edition of its 'Together We Rise' campaign. The ad conveys the message of corporate responsibility through a poem from the perspective of future generations. To promote this campaign, the brand has launched a print ad, featuring a QR code that directs readers to YouTube, where they can watch the TVC.
Generally, when a brand uses a quick response (QR) code for advertising, it is either to plug a discount, or (for consumers to) avail further information about a product or service. For instance, ITC has been employing the use of QR codes for various advertising efforts, such as delivering quality information on its products, promoting discounts, or even connecting consumers with its nutritional insights-led questionnaire platform, ‘Happy Tummy’.
E-commerce platform Myntra often uses QR code scanners that enable consumers to avail discounts.
The efficacy of ads that feature QR codes, is subject to the campaign’s ability to motivate consumers in pulling out their scanners. The incentives for the effort should considerably justify the consumer action.
In an earlier afaqs! story, Karan Kumar, group chief marketing and growth officer, ART Fertility Clinics, had commented on factors that determine the success of QR-led marketing initiatives. He opined that "if the reward for interacting with a QR code is not enticing enough, the consumers have no reason to interact with it. The advantage of the payoff (like discounts, etc.) should be clear and well-advertised."
With Mahindra’s new campaign, the use of QR tech seems to be limited to amplifying the viewership of its ad on YouTube. The print ad itself doesn’t reveal much information about the campaign, except maybe a hint towards 'citizens of the future'. Upon scanning the QR code, however, the readers are taken to the ad on YouTube.
The ad portrays children as consumers of the future, whose opinions on the functioning of the corporate sector, should be valued. The ad aims to incite a sense of awareness amongst brands towards a sustainable and healthy future, something 'citizens of the future' can be comfortable with.
