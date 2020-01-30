Maisie Williams stars in Audi's new 'green' spot

Maisie Williams stars in an Audi ad that represents the company's push for reduced emissions.
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen bid goodbye to its iconic Beetle. The car was being discontinued in favour of what seemed like a leaner, greener version of the car. The newest legacy car brand to join the 'green' league is Audi. Its latest ad features Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, singing along to a popular song that appears in Disney movie Frozen - Let it go.
The ad sees her symbolically driving through a crowded town, away from emissions, towards a cleaner, less polluted future. A CNBC report mentions that Williams’ decision to “reverse course and leave it all behind” at the polluted intersection is a “metaphor for how the decision to make more sustainable choices takes all of us doing our part,” according to Audi. According to a press release, Audi plans to "reduce global vehicle-specific CO2 emissions by 30 per cent," and also mentions that it wanted to "ensure all plants are CO2-neutral, and more" by 2025.
“Maisie Williams is the perfect representative of how consumers are increasingly choosing, and advocating for, transportation options that are more sustainable,” Sven Schuwirth, head of Audi’s digital business and customer experience, said in a press release, reports CNBC. Williams is most popularly known for playing the role of Arya Stark on HBO series Game of Thrones. For Audi, this is a completely different marketing strategy from the kind of advertising it has done before. Previously, the brand focused on the functionality of the car or the luxury associated with the brand.