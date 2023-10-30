Makani Creatives and Stimulus by Paragon unveil inspirational 'Badhte Raho. Badalte Raho' campaign

The campaign, created by Makani Creatives, celebrates the determination, perseverance, resilience, and dedication of the young and ambitious.
Stimulus by Paragon Footwear has launched a new iteration of its brand platform, "Badhte Raho. Badalte Raho," coinciding with the festive autumn-winter season. The campaign, created by Makani Creatives, celebrates the determination, perseverance, resilience, and dedication of the young and ambitious.
The campaign aims to motivate its audience by acknowledging the hurdles they face in a world dominated by social media, where comparisons and self-doubt can hinder personal growth. Stimulus encourages individuals to embrace personal development, believing it can lead to positive societal change.
Sachin Joseph, executive VP at Paragon Footwear, noted, "Stimulus aims to add a boost to every step you take towards your goals, with our comfortable footwear designed to help customers excel."
The campaign, with the tagline "Badhte Raho. Badalte Raho," resonates with those who are unafraid to take risks, challenge perceptions, and break stereotypes. Stimulus aims to inspire confidence and encourage its audience to overcome obstacles and drive change
Stimulus, therefore, focuses on the change of self and personal betterment that can snowball into societal change.