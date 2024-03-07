Makani Creatives challenges gender stereotypes with ‘Give Her Space’ campaign for American Tourister

Commenting on the initiative, Pradnya Popade, marketing communications head at Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd, explained the brand's intent to resonate with the audience on Women's Day. “We wanted to strike a chord with our audience this Women’s Day by bringing forth the subtle biases that affect women to this day, even when it comes to travelling. Travel being a part of the brand DNA, American Tourister wants to initiate conversations that pave the way for a safe and equal space for women, enabling them to travel according to their own rules.”