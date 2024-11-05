Makani Creatives wins integrated creative mandate for Florsheim Shoes

Florsheim, a footwear brand, has appointed Makani Creatives as its creative agency to handle brand development and brand communication mandates. This partnership comes at a time when Florsheim is launching a new line of products, a new retail strategy and is looking at the Indian market with renewed intent. Makani Creatives will utilise its expertise in the fashion and lifestyle sector to redefine Florsheim’s brand narrative across traditional and digital platforms.
Pavan Punjabi, chief integration officer at Makani Creatives, said, “It's exciting for us to partner with this legacy brand at a time when it is reinventing itself with a future focus."
Speaking on the vision for the brand, Sunil Renukaiah, business head, Florsheim India, said, “We are happy to partner with Makani on what is a new direction for Brand Florsheim in India. Together we are sure we can capture the imagination of the Indian Audience.”