Makarand Deshpande leads new ‘Fear is Good’ campaign by Godrej Locks

The Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems division of Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Group, marked Home Safety Day 2024 with the launch of its new campaign, “Fear is Good.” The campaign, created in collaboration with Whyness Worldwide and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, encourages Indian homeowners to take proactive steps in home safety. The message challenges the “it won’t happen to me” mindset, promoting caution as a means to protect loved ones and property.

Advertisment

The campaign drives the message that fear, when channelled positively, can empower homeowners to adopt safety as a lifestyle. Adding further depth to the campaign, actor Makarand Deshpande joined as the campaign ambassador, bringing relatability and urgency to the message.

Shyam Motwani, EVP and business head, Locks and Architectural Fittings and Systems, Godrej & Boyce, said, “Over the last three years, we conducted over 1.5 lakh home safety checkups across 3,500 pincodes, resulting in a 25% increase in safety adoption. This year’s Home Safety Day initiative reaffirms our commitment to the ‘Har Ghar Surakshit’ mission and underscores the importance of raising home safety awareness nationwide. The launch of the ‘Fear is Good’ campaign, along with the Advantis IoT9, is part of our ongoing efforts to make homes safer and more resilient. Partnering with Whyness Worldwide has allowed us to engage homeowners in a meaningful way, encouraging them to embrace caution as a vital tool for protection.”

As part of its "Fear is Good" campaign, Godrej & Boyce introduced the Advantis IoT9, an advanced digital lock designed to meet modern household security needs. The Advantis IoT9 offers nine modes of access, including wearables, mobile NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, biometrics, and RFID, providing a comprehensive security solution compatible with smart home systems.

Ravi Deshpande, founder and chairman, Whyness Worldwide, added, “Home safety is a topic that often gets overlooked, yet it is one of the most crucial aspects of everyday life. With the ‘Fear is Good’ campaign, we wanted to challenge the prevailing mindset of complacency and make safety a priority for every household. By tapping into relatable storytelling, we aim to make homeowners see the value of caution, and the importance of implementing the right safety measures, now more than ever. We are happy to collaborate with the ‘Locks by Godrej’ on this meaningful initiative. Their commitment to innovation and community safety resonates strongly with our approach, and together, we hope to drive real change in how people think about and address home safety.”