Make BGMI your first, urge KRAFTON & Dentsu Creative Isobar

About to burst some bubble wrap, a dad is interrupted by his son and made to listen to his first rap. So bad is that lyrical mishap, the dad shuts up the son and asks him to download BGMI asap.

Quite the rhyme, isn’t it? That’s the kind of nonchalant campaign KRAFTON has tapped.

A series of five ad films, conceptualised by Dentsu Creative Isobar, urge people to make BGMI the first app they download. These films borrow from Gen Z humour and meme culture, making them feel native to the feeds where this audience lives. They are punchy, unexpected, and designed to be shared.

Srinjoy Das, Associate Director, Marketing, KRAFTON India said, “This campaign reflects that spirit, turning even everyday upgrades into moments that celebrate the player’s instinct to connect, express, and compete. At KRAFTON, we are committed to reflecting real player experiences and giving back to the community that has made BGMI part of daily life.”

Adding on, Sahil Shah, CEO, Dentsu Creative Isobar said, “We didn’t want to make ads that look like ads, we set out to create content that sparks a reaction, gets shared, meme’d, and remembered. BGMI gave us the perfect playground, and the community gave it life.”