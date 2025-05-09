Make new memories with maa: redBus celebrates mother-child journeys

redBus, the online bus ticketing platform, has unveiled its new Mother’s Day ad campaign – ‘Make New Memories with Maa’ with a short film that explores the emotional distance that builds over time and the simple joy of bridging it with a trip. This Mother’s Day, redBus urges India’s busy youth to pause, take that journey with their mothers, whether it’s to reconnect or create new memories. The campaign recognises the unique bond of children with mothers and encourages them to celebrate this day by filling the empty frames of life with memories that truly matter.

At the heart of the film is the story of a single mother, a retired lady who lives alone in the family home in Delhi. Her two grown-up children, Rohan and Sneha, return just before Mother’s Day and stumble upon an old photo from a trip they had taken with her years ago. What begins as a search for a forgotten photograph turns into a deeper realisation: they haven’t taken a proper trip with their mother in over a decade.

Moved by this, they decide to recreate those lost moments. They book tickets for a holiday getaway on the redBus app and give their mother an empty photo frame titled “Our perfect trip with Maa” a symbolic gesture to begin filling it with new memories.

Set against the backdrop of growing up and growing apart, the film beautifully captures the quiet strength of a single mother who has held her family together over the years. It highlights how travel becomes a powerful medium to reconnect, heal, and rediscover joy, especially for families where time and distance have created emotional gaps.

The film concludes with the family boarding a bus, laughing and reconnecting, recreating the same photo years later, but with renewed warmth. It’s a quiet reminder that the love of a mother, especially one who’s done it all alone, deserves to be celebrated with more than just words.

Through themes of love, time, gratitude, and second chances, the film resonates with all those who’ve been raised by strong, selfless mothers. It’s a call to action for a generation caught in the rush of life: to slow down, go back, and make room for those who made us who we are today.

Pallavi Chopra, CMO, redBus said, “Mother’s Day has always been an emotionally significant moment for families across India. With this film, we wanted to go beyond the usual greetings and explore the very relatable theme of missing out on shared moments with our mothers as we grow older. Whether it’s the bond shared with a mother of a large household or the unique strength of single mothers, we wanted to highlight the importance of reconnecting. Travel has a way of bringing people closer, and redBus is proud to be a small part of these precious reunions and road memories.”