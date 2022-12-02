Make room for a new monster in the job market – FoundIt!

Talking about the campaign, senior national creative director, Wunderman Thompson, Priya Shivakumar, commented, “We've all been hearing of layoffs across many organisations and it has been making news across media, social conversations and forums. What better time then, to balance things a bit and launch Monster's new identity with an audacious campaign that creates intrigue around people quitting. What starts off as a surprise spree of resignations by the Senior Management, is amplified through PR and communication as they sign off from Monster to finally reveal the name of the new entity. "FoundIt" as the portal is called, starts the way it means to go on, as a platform that will empower the employee and employer both, by bridging the gap between skills and requirements. The job scenario needed a new way of doing things and FoundIt is not only the new name but a new approach to recruiting.”