MakeMyTrip banks on its diverse listings and flexible bookings in new campaign

In both ads, Alia Bhatt is seen telling Ranveer Singh that the art of travelling has changed.
Age does a lot of things to one’s psyche. One of its worst impacts, is that it keeps people out of touch with the changing times, with the profound weariness it causes in both the body and mind.
Actor Ranveer Singh, in two new MakeMyTrip (MMT) ads, is seen out of touch with the new ways of travelling. So, young and more up-with-the-times Alia Bhatt shows him how things have changed.
The first spot touts the leading online travel aggregator’s diverse listings so that nobody feels that they have to compromise on their stays.
On the other hand, the second spot talks about the many ways one can book their travel plans, like ‘no-cost EMI’ and ‘book with no payment’.
Bhatt and Singh have now appeared in over 13 MMT ads, till now. The first ad landed on our screens in 2016.