MakeMyTrip books its lens on 100 per cent refund on cancellations in new spot

The ad, once again, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who have now appeared in more than 12 MMT ads.
With its latest ad, MakeMyTrip (MMT) puts the focus on an offering the post-lockdown(s) Indian traveller zooms in the most - 100 per cent refund on hotel cancellations.
While travellers considered this aspect important: its value shot to the top, like Apple’s shares do after an Apple event after the country opened up.
People want to, and will, travel but, the fear of the Coronavirus has upped the cancellation chances, especially on the day before the check-in of the flight/train/bus departure.
We last saw Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in an ad for the leading travel booking platform on March 14, 2020, a few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a three-week national lockdown.
The ad spoke of a 24-hour hotline for international flight bookings, a sign of burgeoning travel rates. Little did anybody predict how the travel and hospitality sector would suffer a few days after the ad was uploaded on YouTube.
Bhatt and Singh signed up as brand ambassadors for MMT in 2016 and, since then, have featured in over 12 ads for the brand.
Publicis Worldwide made the ads for MMT, featuring the celeb duo, from 2016 till 2018. In 2018, the brand awarded the duties to Gurugram-based MagicCircle Communications, a creative agency founded by Hemant Misra, who was Publicis’ CEO from 2007-17.
Travel through all the ads, and you will see Bhatt and Singh essay personalities representative of India’s different states, accents and characteristics. What better way for MMT to connect with audiences than have the country's most popular actors behave just like them?
