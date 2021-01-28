MakeMyTrip echoes popular sentiment in ad; pushes domestic travel

During the course of the campaign, the travel influencers will take over MakeMyTrip’s Instagram handle to spotlight the unexplored destinations from their respective regions. They will be seen engaging with travel Instagrammers through reels, videos, polls, etc.

They will also invite users to participate in a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to become MakeMyTrip’s travel ambassador by sending in their travel stories as they explore the ‘Hidden Gems of India’. Four winners, or four travel ambassadors, will be chosen to represent the north, south, east and west zones. The campaign will go live in the coming days.