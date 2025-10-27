MakeMyTrip kicks off year-end sale with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

There is little that can halt the launch of a space shuttle or delay the flagging off of a new train, unless they happen to clash with an auspicious time for something far superior.

This is the premise of MakeMyTrip’s new campaign, where exaggerated humour and the presence of its longtime endorsers highlight the online travel aggregator’s Travel Ka Muhurat.

Starting October 29, the month-long sale offers up to 50% discounts on flights, hotels, cabs, and more, right as India’s year-end travel season begins and Diwali bids adieu.

Spanning from mid-November to early January, the season coincides with pleasant winter weather across most of India and often overlaps with Diwali (which fell earlier on the calendar this year), year-end holidays such as Christmas and New Year, school and college breaks, and the start of the country’s wedding season.

Naturally, travel aggregators like MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, Yatra, and Booking.com witness sharp spikes in bookings during this period.

For MakeMyTrip, casting Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh once again is a smart move. The duo has endorsed the brand for nearly a decade. In a market overflowing with travel booking options, seeing the two in MakeMyTrip ads has become familiar to audiences, and people tend to gravitate toward relatable brands, especially when it comes to booking tickets.