MakeMyTrip teams up with Ministry of Tourism to encourage Indian diaspora to reconnect with their roots

This initiative highlighted over 600 hidden travel destinations across the country.
Special occasions like Independence Day evoke a sense of pride and nostalgia, reminding them of their roots and culture. In recognition of this connection, MakeMyTrip, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, has launched a campaign called India: The Homecoming' on the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day, inviting Indians worldwide to reconnect with their heritage.
As a central piece of the campaign, an online film is being unveiled that beautifully captures India’s transformation, brought to life through the evocative words and voice of the legendary Gulzar Saab. The core message of the film is, “कितना हुआ है इन दिनों बदलाओ तो देखो, तुम अपने घर में लौट कर आओ तो देखो,” (kitna hua hai inn dino badlav toh dekho, tum apne ghar mein laut kar aao toh dekho).
Highlighting the importance of the campaign, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of tourism and culture, said, "In our efforts to enable Indian diaspora become Incredible India Ambassadors through the Chalo India initiative, the call to encourage Indian diaspora to rediscover their homeland and experience a transformed India, is paramount. This Independence Day, we call upon Indian diaspora across the globe to take a trip back home, and experience Incredible India in all its richness, not just for themselves - but for everyone whom Incredible India awaits.”
Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, "We are thrilled to launch the 'India: The Homecoming' campaign, aimed at inviting the Indian diaspora to rediscover a transformed India. By highlighting the progress, beauty, diversity, and rich heritage, we aim to inspire a sense of pride and nostalgia, encouraging the global community to visit and explore the nation. This initiative is about celebrating the unbreakable bond that every Indian, no matter where they are in the world, shares with their homeland."
Following the recent announcement of MakeMyTrip’s global accessibility, which enables travelers worldwide to use the platform easily, this campaign builds on last year’s successful Independence Day initiative, 'The Traveler's Map of India.' This initiative showcased over 600 lesser-known travel destinations in the country, promoting domestic tourism and highlighting hidden gems.