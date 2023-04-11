MakeMyTrip unveils summer campaign ft. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Over the years, the brand’s campaigns featuring the ambassadors have become part of marketing folklore for creating some of the most memorable, engaging, and relatable story arcs. The latest campaign comprises two brand films wherein Ranveer and Alia play a small-town couple in slice-of-life booking scenarios. In their inimitable way, they highlight the reluctance of a user from Bharat to book hotels online. Alia’s Bimla playfully spotlights the benefits of online bookings and the new feature to Ranveer’s Rakes, making a convincing case for every traveller to make the most of online hotel bookings on MakeMyTrip.