MakeMyTrip unveils summer campaign ft. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

MakeMyTrip, takes away all the stress that comes with booking a stay, with the introduction of ‘Book With Zero Payment’. This innovative feature allows a traveller to block a room in hotels or homestays without any upfront payment.
‘Book With Zero Payment’ users do not need to pay at the time of booking but only when closer to the check-in date. The platform is indexing on convenience and flexibility to make the entire process tension free so that even first-time users feel comfortable transacting online.
MakeMyTrip’s latest campaign, featuring brand ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, builds on the newly launched feature.
Over the years, the brand’s campaigns featuring the ambassadors have become part of marketing folklore for creating some of the most memorable, engaging, and relatable story arcs. The latest campaign comprises two brand films wherein Ranveer and Alia play a small-town couple in slice-of-life booking scenarios. In their inimitable way, they highlight the reluctance of a user from Bharat to book hotels online. Alia’s Bimla playfully spotlights the benefits of online bookings and the new feature to Ranveer’s Rakes, making a convincing case for every traveller to make the most of online hotel bookings on MakeMyTrip.
The films have been conceptualised and scripted by Magic Circle. The 360-degree campaign includes TV (IPL, News, Music, and more), social media, and OOH deployment.
‘Book With Zero Payment’ is in line with MakeMyTrip’s vision of taking a differentiated tech-led approach to solve real issues travellers face for every travel use case.