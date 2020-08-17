Makemytrip's new ad talks to travelers longing to hit the road again

The ad has shots at mountains, beaches, and views from picturesque hotel rooms in a bid to urge travellers to book those tickets again.
MakeMyTrip, an online travel company, launched a new campaign video -- #YeAzaadiWaliFeeling to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day and spread positivity with a hope for a better world.
2020 has been a challenging year in many ways and has taught us to celebrate even the smallest of victories and joys of life. The world is in need for every ounce of positivity we can radiate and spread sheer optimism while embracing to the new normal of life.
Slowly and cautiously, India is opening up. Businesses are coming back to life and travel restrictions are easing out. After being cooped at our homes for four months, travellers are looking forward to that ‘AzaadiWaliFeeling’ in the lap of the mountains or the at the sand beds on beaches.
This video is a reminder to all those wonderful feelings that make one feels free and happy in the lands unknown and in places where no one knows you. Where true happiness means enjoying a bowl of Maggi in the hills or taking those carefree walks on the beaches.
The entire travel ecosystem, including the travellers, is gearing up to create new memories and experiences in this new normal. This independence Day, get your ‘AzaadiWaliFeeling’ by planning for those much-delayed trips. As they say, ‘Mountains are Calling and I must go’.