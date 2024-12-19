Makers Hive’s new film celebrates affordable bionics in India

Makers Hive, the pioneer behind KalArm, the affordable bionic hands, has released a short ad campaign, #EmpowerWithKalArm, that’s striking a chord with audiences nationwide. The ad sensitively showcases the impact of advanced prosthetics in empowering amputees, offering them renewed independence and dignity.

The short film traces the daily struggles of amputees, portraying moments of emotional and physical vulnerability, and illustrates how KalArm can restore agency and hope. With its storytelling and evocative visuals, the campaign emphasises how innovative, accessible technology can drive social change and transform lives.

Makers Hive innovates and delivers transformative technologies that break barriers, uplift communities, and drive meaningful social change. The concept was inspired by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, who emphasised the need to use technology to address the socio-economic challenges faced by people in developing countries like India. The company is breaking the high-cost barrier, enabling many more to live fully and with dignity.

Speaking about the film, the writer-director Divyansh Ganjoo says, “The process began with the intention of creating something both relatable and impactful. The concept itself is deeply rooted in cultural references. I firmly believe that research is key, and the daily challenges faced by amputees provided me with the nuances needed to craft a meaningful narrative. As a filmmaker, my goal was to develop a visual style that feels both realistic and immersive, pulling the viewer into the story while being supported by powerful performances.”

He further adds, “For music, we created a lyrical track that serves as the leitmotif, amplifying the protagonist’s sense of void and loneliness and leading to an end full of hope. This is a revolutionary product created by Pranav and his team, I am sure it will make an impact and change the lives of millions.”

Adding to this, Mahima Sharma, producer at Basta Films said, “We believe films have the power to raise awareness and support meaningful causes. Initiatives like these can potentially make a real difference in people’s lives, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to produce this film. I hope it reaches those who need it most, sparking change and offering support to those who can benefit from it.”

Most available devices in this genre are simple and mechanical, offering limited functionality, while high-end options are prohibitively expensive, costing between rs 40 lakhs to 60 lakhs. There is an urgent need to bridge this gap by providing affordable, functional, and innovative solutions to help amputees regain independence and improve their quality of life.

Pranav Vempati, CEO, Makers Hive, asserts, “At Makers Hive, we believe that affordability should never limit access to life-changing technology. KalArm® is our solution to make advanced prosthetics accessible to all, empowering amputees to regain independence. We are driven by the vision of creating impactful, transformative changes for communities in need.”

According to the Global Prevalence of Traumatic Non-Fatal Limb Amputation report, over 57.7 million people worldwide have lost a limb due to traumatic causes, with the number rising significantly when other causes of amputation are considered. Many amputees struggle financially and cannot afford assistive devices, leaving them without vital support. Makers Hive is collaborating with CSR initiatives, NGOs and State Governments, Central Government and looks forward to working with multiple corporates through CSR and other NGOs.

