Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches 15th edition of ‘Brides of India’ campaign

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has rolled out the 15th edition of its annual ‘Brides of India’ campaign, one of the brand’s largest properties showcasing regional bridal jewellery traditions. The new edition features 22 brides and 10 celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, NTR, Karthi, Anil Kapoor, Srinidhi Shetty, Rukmini Maitra, Sabyasachi Mishra, Prarthana Behere and Manasi Parekh.

The brand film, directed by Abhishek Varman with music by Shubhajit Mukherjee, captures wedding traditions from across regions and highlights the cultural diversity reflected in Indian bridal jewellery.

Speaking on the launch, M. P. Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said the 15th edition marks a key milestone for the brand’s bridal portfolio and reiterates its focus on transparency and quality assurance.

The campaign showcases jewellery rooted in various cultural styles including Rajasthani polki craftsmanship, temple-inspired gold work from Tamil Nadu, Kerala’s kasavu-influenced designs and Bengal’s traditional motifs. The brand highlighted that designs can be chosen across regions, enabling cross-cultural preferences among brides.

This year’s edition features pieces from Malabar’s Divine Collection, Precia Collection and Diamond Collection, covering heritage-inspired gold jewellery, gemstone-based designs and contemporary diamond-led styles.

The campaign includes perspectives from the participating celebrities, who emphasised the role of heritage, personal expression and ceremony in shaping bridal identity.

With the latest edition, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to position itself as a comprehensive bridal jewellery destination, offering category-specific and contemporary designs across gold, diamond, platinum and gemstone ranges.