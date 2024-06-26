Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches 'NUWA' collection with Kareena Kapoor Khan at UAE event

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a global jewellery retailer with a strong retail network of over 350 stores spread across 13 countries, unveiled its latest diamond jewellery collection named 'NUWA' at a grand event in the UAE. Renowned Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the collection. Kareena, known for her timeless elegance embodies the very essence of the NUWA collection, making her the perfect ambassador for this launch. The collection is available at all stores in India.
The NUWA collection is a celebration of nature's intricate designs, waves, forms, folds and textures, masterfully crafted into luxurious pieces of diamond jewellery. Drawing inspiration from the elegance and resilience found in the natural world, each piece in the collection has been meticulously crafted, refined over time, and perfected to emerge as a glorious, intricate work of art, just like women who navigate the ups and downs, standing tall and resolute in the dreams they hold.
MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said, “We are incredibly proud to introduce the NUWA collection, which celebrates both nature and the indomitable spirit of women. Each piece in this collection has been crafted with immense care and precision, reflecting the intricate beauty of nature and the resilience of women. We are honoured to have Kareena Kapoor Khan launch this collection, as she perfectly represents the grace and awe that NUWA stands for."