Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches ZOUL fine jewellery collection

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has introduced a new fine jewellery collection titled ZOUL, positioned as a contemporary daily-wear line. The collection features natural diamonds set in 14KT and 18KT gold.

ZOUL includes pendants, stud earrings, rings, bracelets and gold chains designed for everyday use. The pieces are lightweight and intended to be styled across work, social and personal settings.

According to the company, the collection is built around minimal design and ease of wear. It will be available across Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms and on the brand’s online platform. Prices start at Rs 20,000.

The launch is supported by a television commercial depicting women across professional and personal contexts wearing the collection.

Commenting on the launch, M.P. Ahammad, chairman, Malabar Group, said: “ZOUL is a tribute to the spirit of women: confident, self-driven, and expressive in their own unique ways. Created to complement the many roles she balances each day, the collection blends effortless comfort with contemporary elegance, making it a natural extension of her lifestyle. With ZOUL, we embrace evolving aspirations while staying rooted in the trust, quality, and craftsmanship that define Malabar Gold & Diamonds.”