Malaika Arora and Karishma Tanna dazzle with Caprese party clutches

The campaign encourages fashionistas to add a glamorous touch to their New Year party looks with Caprese bags.
Caprese, a fashion handbag brand, has unveiled its #DazzleWithCaprese campaign, featuring renowned fashion icons Malaika Arora and Karishma Tanna. These celebrities bring a touch of elegance to the exclusive party clutches collection, making them the perfect accessory for the upcoming season of celebrations.
The celebrities share their excitement, expressing how Caprese's party clutches make them feel like divas, drawing attention with their allure at every party.
Presenting a curated range of party clutches, each designed to make a bold statement, the campaign showcases exquisite accessories adorned with chic and detachable chain handles. Crafted from high-quality materials, the clutches deliver a luxurious touch, ensuring a sophisticated addition to any ensemble.
The campaign highlights the designs- With a spacious interior, the clutches offer ample room for essentials, while thoughtfully organised pockets enhance functionality. The harmonious blend of style and utility positions them as the perfect adornment for various occasions, demonstrating how an accessory can seamlessly infuse notable elegance into one's look. With the clutches, Caprese encourages individuals to embrace confidence and make a striking fashion statement at every celebration.
Pushpita Gaur, business head, Caprese, remarked, “The #DazzleWithCaprese campaign epitomises our dedication to offering statement pieces like the exclusive clutches. We aim to infuse glamour and elegance into the New Year's celebrations, providing fashion enthusiasts with the perfect accessory to celebrate the season."