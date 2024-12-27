Malaika Arora becomes the face of Streax Gel Hair Colour in new TVC

Streax, a hair colour brand from Hygienic Research Institute (HRIPL), has launched a new TVC featuring Malaika Arora. The TVC features a Bollywood actor promoting Streax Gel Hair Colour for grey coverage with added nourishment and shine.

Speaking on the launch of the new TVC, Priyanka Puri, senior vice president – marketing at HRIPL, added, “The Streax Gel Hair Colour TVC featuring Malaika Arora marks an exciting new chapter for our brand, as we continue to push the boundaries of hair colouring innovation. This TVC celebrates a powerful message of transformation with our Shine Revolution. Streax Gel Hair Colour is designed to offer women more than just grey coverage—it’s about delivering perfect colour, smoothness, and shine that helps you get noticed. Malaika’s association with this campaign amplifies its appeal, inspiring women to embrace this revolutionary product.”

Malaika Arora, with her timeless elegance and bold persona, perfectly embodies the ethos of Streax Gel Hair Colour—confidence, brilliance, and self-expression.

Speaking about her association with Streax, Malaika Arora said, “For me, hair is a reflection of confidence and self-expression. I have always believed in boldly standing out, and everything I do—whether in my work or personal style—has been noticed. That’s why I’m thrilled to partner with Streax, a brand that mirrors my belief in high performance that gets you noticed. Streax Gel Hair Colour is not just a product; it’s a game-changer in hair colour—offering brilliant shine, grey coverage, and nourishment in one. It’s perfect for anyone who, like me, believes in embracing every shade of life with vibrancy and confidence.”

Madhu Noorani, president - creative, Lowe Lintas added “We've had the pleasure of partnering with Streax for more than a decade, and this latest TVC truly embodies the evolution of both our collaboration and the brand itself. With Streax Gel Hair Colour, we wanted to not just capture the essence of transformation but also ignite a Shine Revolution. Malaika Arora brings this vision to life, inspiring confidence, and brilliance, and allowing every woman to express her unique self with vibrant, flawless hair. This campaign is more than an advertisement; it's a celebration of bold self-expression and superior product innovation”.

The TVC will be aired across major television channels and digital platforms. Available in four shades—Natural Black, Natural Brown, Dark Brown, and Burgundy—Streax Gel Hair Colour can be purchased in retail stores and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa.