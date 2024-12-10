Malaika Arora champions guilt-free sweetness with Sugar Free Green

Zydus Wellness’ Sugar Free, a sweetener brand, has partnered with Bollywood actor Malaika Arora to promote stevia-based Sugar Free Green. Known for her fitness regime and mindful eating habits, Malaika’s association with the brand will bolster its commitment to promote healthier lifestyle choices without compromising taste.

In the three-part campaign, Malaika can be seen inspiring consumers to enjoy sweetness without the guilt. The partnership comes at a time when the Indian natural and organic food market is experiencing a meteoric rise, driven by a growing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with natural products. Made with 100% natural stevia, Sugar Free Green provides a natural sweetness, an alternative to regular sugar, making it ideal for those who are Fitness-conscious yet love indulging their sweet cravings. The brand’s partnership with Malaika Arora symbolises a shared belief in health, wellness, and responsible indulgence.

In her recent Instagram reel, Malaika revealed her love for Yoga and how staying home is her favourite place to be. Additionally, she mentioned that she enjoys her tea, coffee and her favorite dessert Tiramisu with Sugar Free Green, a Tabletop Sweetener.

Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, said, “Over the years, we have witnessed a significant shift in consumer preferences, with a growing demand for healthier and more sustainable alternatives. As people become more conscious of their well-being, they are realizing the impact of sugar on health. The rise of India’s organic market further reflects this change, as consumers seek more natural options to complement their lifestyles. At Sugar Free, we are proud to have been at the forefront of this transformation, building a distinguished legacy over the past three decades by providing sugar alternatives that are both natural yet delicious."

Malaika Arora said, “I’ve always been I’ve always been meticulous of my food choices, and staying fit is a big part of my life. Sugar Free Green has been my go-to for a long time, as it lets me enjoy all my favorite dishes, without any extra calories. Whether it’s a morning smoothie, a cup of tea, or even a dessert, Sugar Free Green is my secret to a balanced diet. I’m excited to share this journey with everyone and inspire them to make healthier choices without compromising on taste.”