Malaika Arora features in Invogue’s new cinematic campaign for its shapewear range

Shapewear brand Invogue has unveiled an Instagram-first collaboration featuring Malaika Arora in a narrative that positions looking good as a playful offence.

The film opens inside a police station, where Malaika is questioned about the "charges" against her—specifically, causing a two-hour traffic jam on the Sea Link and attracting paparazzi. Malaika refutes the allegations before admitting to her only "crime": keeping her silhouette hidden for too long. That secret, she declares, is Invogue Shapewear.

Invogue enters this collaboration as a brand offering high compression in the Indian market. Founded as a personal solution, Invogue’s journey began to fill a gap in the domestic market for shapewear designed for Indian bodies.

Reflecting on the brand’s origins, Maadhav, founder at Invogue, says, “Invogue didn’t start as a business; it started as a solution for someone I loved. What began as a personal intention revealed a gap in the Indian market: shapewear that works for Indian bodies. Over the years, that intent has remained unchanged: to deliver compression, fit, and confidence. Seeing this journey evolve into a brand trusted by Malaika Arora is a testament to our focus on quality and performance.”

The brand’s evolution continued when Ragini joined as co-founder, bringing a women-first perspective to the label.

Speaking on the association, Ragini says, “When I came on board, the vision expanded into a brand for all women. Shapewear is personal—it’s about how you feel in your own skin. Collaborating with Malaika felt meaningful because she represents strength and confidence on her own terms. It reflects what Invogue stands for today—understanding women and designing shapewear that supports them.”

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Malaika Arora says, “People have an opinion on everything I do, where I go, and what I wear. So, we decided to have some fun with that. I’ve always believed that confidence is the most powerful thing a woman can wear. What I liked about this campaign is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet it says something real. Invogue understands the importance of fit, support, and how clothes should make you feel. This collaboration felt natural because it celebrates confidence without trying to define it for women.”

The collaboration is now live on Instagram, targeting a consumer base across various body types and age groups.