Malaika Arora turns air hostess in SpiceJet and MX Player's new video

As part of its 20th anniversary, SpiceJet has released a new promotional safety awareness video featuring Malaika Arora. The video is created in partnership with Amazon MX Player’s Hip Hop India Season 2 and combines safety instructions with hip-hop elements.

Titled “Kripiya Dhyaan DJ,” the video features Malaika Arora dressed as a SpiceJet cabin crew member, demonstrating onboard safety procedures through dance.

Launched today on SpiceJet’s social media platforms, the ‘Kripiya Dhyaan DJ’ video promotes flight safety awareness with vibrant hip-hop flair, and passengers can experience it on SpiceScreen, the airline’s inflight entertainment system.

The campaign marks SpiceJet’s 20th anniversary and highlights the airline’s continued focus on passenger safety through a creative approach.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon MX Player and Malaika Arora to reimagine safety awareness in a bold, modern way,” said Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet. “At SpiceJet, we have always believed that flying should be memorable – but also safe. ‘Kripiya Dhyaan DJ’ celebrates 20 years of trailblazing moments while reminding our flyers, in a creative and engaging way that safety is always paramount.”

Aruna Daryanani, director and business head, Amazon MX Player, shared “At Amazon MX Player, we’re always looking to innovate and to take our stories beyond the screen into the real world in exciting and meaningful ways. Our partnership with SpiceJet is a testament to that vision. Just as Realme Hip Hop India S2 reimagines the dance reality genre, this collaboration transforms an everyday airline routine into a bold, unforgettable hip-hop experience. It’s a reflection of our commitment of creating content that’s immersive, entertaining, and culturally resonant.”

Sharing her excitement on the innovative campaign, Malaika Arora expressed, “This campaign with SpiceJet was unlike anything I’ve done before. We took something passengers often overlook and turned it into a full-blown performance that aims to keep everyone on the edge of their seats with absolute attention! Hip-hop is about freedom of expression while having fun, and this campaign gave me a perfect stage to express that on a fresh canvas.”

Additionally, passengers will have access to three onboard episodes of Hip Hop India Season 2, featuring content from India’s hip-hop scene.