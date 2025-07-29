Mallika Dua searches for brother’s bride in Sugar Free D’lite's Rakhi ad

Sugar Free D’lite has launched a Rakhi campaign with limited-edition gift packs and a digital push featuring creators Mallika Dua and Chetan Goel. The campaign focuses on sibling banter, festive gifting, and sugar-free products, using the hashtag #CaloriesSeRaksha.

The campaign features a humorous film styled like a matrimonial ad that turns into a sibling face-off, highlighting typical Rakhi dynamics. It also reflects how modern families are choosing to celebrate in more mindful ways.

According to industry reports, sugar consumption in India surges by nearly 30% during festive weeks. Further, as consumers become increasingly aware of the health trade-offs that come with traditional sweets, Sugar Free D’lite’s limited-edition Rakhi Gift Packs include signature zero-added-sugar cookies and chocolates, which offer a thoughtful alternative without compromising on wellness. Whether it is for a fitness-first brother or a sister watching her sugar intake, the brand aims to bring together festive flavour and mindful gifting in one deliciously wrapped package.

Tarun Arora, CEO and whole time director, Zydus Wellness, said “Consumer expectations are shifting, and people want to celebrate without compromise. They are looking for choices that honour tradition but also reflect modern lifestyles. With #CaloriesSeRaksha, we have reimagined festive gifting in a way that resonates emotionally while being health-forward. And with creators like Mallika Dua and Chetan Goel, who embody today’s cultural voice with humour, honesty, and relatability, #CaloriesSeRaksha campaign connects at both a personal and generational level.”

Mallika Dua shared her experience, saying, “Sibling love comes with a side of teasing, laughter, and drama and this campaign captures that perfectly. I loved bringing the Rakhi story to life in a way that’s funny, modern, and filled with flavor just like the gift boxes!”

The gift packs are available on Blinkit, Flipkart, and leading modern trade stores across India.