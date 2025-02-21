Mamaearth's parent company, Honasa Consumer, is seeking a creative agency

Mamaearth’s parent company, Honasa Consumer, is actively seeking a new agency partnership to enhance its branding and marketing efforts. Kaustubh Sankhyadhar, the brand's Corporate Consumer Manager, shared this exciting development on his LinkedIn profile, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its reach and improving consumer engagement.

Advertisment

"At Honasa Consumer Limited, we love ideas that make people stop, think, laugh, and share. We’re on the lookout for agencies that can bring crazy, witty, and buzz-worthy ideas to life—something that cuts through the noise and leaves a lasting impression," read his post.



In July 2023, Havas Worldwide India was appointed as the agency on record for the brand following a competitive multi-agency pitch process that showcased their innovative strategies and creative vision. Their mandate included crafting compelling narratives as well as ATL, BTL and digital campaigns.

With this recent announcement, Honasa Consumer adds to the growing list of brands actively seeking agency partnerships through social media channels. Just a few days prior, KFC India revealed its intention to collaborate with a creative agency that can develop engaging and culturally relevant content aimed at enhancing its digital presence in a competitive market. Notably, other brands such as Atlys and Uniqlo have also solicited pitches on social media recently, signaling a shift towards more dynamic and interactive marketing strategies. af