Mamaearth awards Media Business to Zenith

Speaking on the media partnership, Sambit Dash, vice president marketing, Mamaearth said, “As we grow, we are constantly looking to reach out to more and more millennials in India and have meaningful conversations with them about our products and our belief of "Goodness Inside". We have chosen Zenith as our media agency partner because we believe they understand the media landscape as well as our philosophy very well. Zenith will help us achieve our goals by identifying the right media mix and expedite the next step of our growth journey.”