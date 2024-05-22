Mamaearth channels maternal wisdom in its 'Maa Paas Nahi To Mamaearth Hi Sahi' campaign

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "For Mamaearth, this campaign is not just a message but a reflection of our beginnings — a journey sparked by the timeless wisdom and nurturing love of a mother. We understand that there may be times when you may need to be away from your mom, yet still seek her advice. No one can substitute a mother, but as a brand, our endeavor is to bring Maa’s age-old beauty and care secrets to you. From traditional remedies to modern-day practices, mothers have always stood as pillars of family well-being, passing down invaluable wisdom through the ages. Drawing inspiration from this deep-rooted understanding, our campaign celebrates the enduring legacy of motherhood and honors the unique journey of each mother who has nurtured, protected, and empowered her children, even from afar. This campaign not only underscores our commitment to innovation and responsiveness to evolving consumer needs but also reflects our dedication to harnessing the inherent power of nature to create safe and effective products for new mothers and their families."