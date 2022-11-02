Mamaearth launches its latest campaign #SkinHealthyWithCocoHaldi featuring Ghazal And Varun Alagh

The campaign, conceptualized by Momespresso, highlights the goodness of natural ingredients and the reiterates the trust of moms in Coco Soft Range baby care products. Set up with the premise on a day in the Alagh household, the film starts with Ghazal and Varun Alagh in the middle of a family portrait shoot. In between the shoot, some questions are directed to the second time parents, asking them that the birth of their first child Agastya led to the birth of Mamaearth. What new follows the birth of their second child? The founders respond saying, this time they are bringing forward age-old miracle ingredients that were used by our Dadi-Nani; Coconut and Turmeric (Haldi). Ghazal recalls how as a child her mother used to blindly trust coconut for her skin. Varun added that his grandmother used to trust turmeric (Haldi) for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. With the winters approaching, they thought of creating a range for babies that would nourish and preserve their skin while still being safe owing to the goodness of coconut and turmeric (Haldi).