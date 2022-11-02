Mamaearth launches its latest campaign #SkinHealthyWithCocoHaldi featuring Ghazal And Varun Alagh

The campaign, conceptualized by Momespresso, highlights the goodness of natural ingredients and the reiterates the trust of moms in Coco Soft Range baby care products.
Mamaearth, the fastest growing FMCG brand from the House of Honasa, launched its latest digital video campaign #SkinHealthywithCocoHaldi featuring the founders - Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh. The campaign follows the launch of the new range – CocoSoft which has been crafted with the goodness of Coconut and Turmeric (Haldi), an age-old miracle ingredient in every moms kitchen. The campaign video highlights the proof of safety of Mamaearth baby care range with no-toxins and safe proposition along with Made Safe certification.
The campaign, conceptualized by Momespresso, highlights the goodness of natural ingredients and the reiterates the trust of moms in Coco Soft Range baby care products. Set up with the premise on a day in the Alagh household, the film starts with Ghazal and Varun Alagh in the middle of a family portrait shoot. In between the shoot, some questions are directed to the second time parents, asking them that the birth of their first child Agastya led to the birth of Mamaearth. What new follows the birth of their second child? The founders respond saying, this time they are bringing forward age-old miracle ingredients that were used by our Dadi-Nani; Coconut and Turmeric (Haldi). Ghazal recalls how as a child her mother used to blindly trust coconut for her skin. Varun added that his grandmother used to trust turmeric (Haldi) for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. With the winters approaching, they thought of creating a range for babies that would nourish and preserve their skin while still being safe owing to the goodness of coconut and turmeric (Haldi).
The film closes with a great message stating that the ancient propositions are tried and tested through generations. The film is a simple and endearing representation of the brand’s philosophy of goodness inside.
Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO at Mamaearth said “A brand that was launched with the vision of making parenting hassle free and provide home-remedies in safe and certified formulations, we have been committed to bringing back age-old recipes to parents so that they can get the benefits of the recipes that our grandparents trusted in hassle free formats. Hence, we created the CoCoSoft range with the tried and trusted ingredients like Coconut and Turmeric. With this campaign, we are highlighting the goodness of Coconut and Turmeric in the CocoSoft Range which has been tried and tested by our grandmothers. We hope that the millennial generation will be moved by this idea and decide to pick nature's goodness with us and our products.”
“Young parents today, are extremely conscious about the products they choose for their child. As per the insight gained through our platform, moms prefer natural ingredients to address the skin-care requirements for their children. We are extremely delighted that Mamearth partnered with us to create the launch film of CocoSoft. I am confident that this video #SkinHealthywithCocoHaldi will resonate strongly with young parents.”, says Prashant Sinha, Co-founder, Momspresso.
With this campaign, Mamaearth reiterates that its products are created with the goodness of natural ingredients, and have been tested and trusted by moms.