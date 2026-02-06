Mamaearth names Sreeleela as hair care brand ambassador

Mamaearth has onboarded actor Sreeleela as the brand ambassador for its hair care category and released a new campaign film for its Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The digital film is set in a cricket stadium and centres on a light-hearted Kiss Cam moment featuring Sreeleela and Shantanu Maheshwari. A close-up interaction draws attention to hair fall when strands come loose on the stadium screen, turning a private moment into a public one. The narrative then shifts to position the brand’s rosemary-based shampoo as a response to this concern, before closing with Sreeleela returning with visibly fuller-looking hair.



The campaign focuses on placing hair fall in a familiar, everyday context rather than using dramatic transformations. It links the concern to moments of confidence and public visibility, framing the product as part of a routine solution.

Speaking about the campaign, Sreeleela said, “I’m excited to be a part of this campaign as it brings together a fun, relatable story that reflects real, everyday moments. The film addresses concerns like hair fall in a light and honest way, without exaggeration. What truly draws me to Mamaearth is the brand’s philosophy of using thoughtfully chosen, natural ingredients backed by proven efficacy. Being associated with a brand that addresses real consumer needs with effective, ingredient-led solutions makes this campaign feel authentic and meaningful to me.”

Snigdha Anand, SVP & brand head – Marketing, Mamaearth, said: “With this campaign, our intent was to tell a story that feels familiar and easy to recognise, without over-dramatizing the concern. By placing hair fall in a moment of closeness and public visibility, the narrative remains honest while clearly establishing the product’s role. Welcoming Sreeleela as the new face of Mamaearth’s hair care category is a strategic step in strengthening our relevance with a younger, evolving consumer base, while continuing to focus on effective, ingredient-led hair care solutions.”

The campaign is being rolled out across digital and social platforms.