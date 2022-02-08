Mamaearth signs Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the partnership, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says "Anyone who follows me on social media knows that I am a big fan of natural ingredients and traditional home remedies for my skin. But home remedies are cumbersome to make and time-consuming too. Mamaearth is a brand that truly embodies my personal preferences for skincare. With natural ingredients and no-toxin formulations, the brand was an instant hit with me. In fact, when they approached me to endorse the brand, I knew this was a brand that I had to partner with, not only because of their products but their purpose of 'Goodness Inside'. As I embark upon this journey with Mamaearth, I hope my fellow goodness enthusiasts will choose the goodness of Mamaearth along with me.”