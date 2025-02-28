Mamaearth unveils 'Hai Proof Tabhi Mama Approved' ad with Shilpa Shetty

Mamaearth has unveiled its latest campaign, 'Hai Proof Tabhi Mama Approved', for the Milky Soft Head to Toe Wash, featuring brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty. The campaign emphasises the importance of safe & toxin-free baby care products, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to nurturing delicate baby skin & hair with natural ingredients.

The campaign film by Steve Priya features Shilpa Shetty as a protective mother, carefully selecting products for her baby’s sensitive skin. The ad shows her rejecting hot water, a rough towel, and a sharp toy before approving Mamaearth Milky Soft Head to Toe Wash for its gentle, natural formulation.

Speaking on the campaign, Shilpa Shetty said, "As a mother, I have always prioritised safety and quality when it comes to baby skincare. Mamaearth’s baby care range, with its Made Safe certification and natural ingredients, reassures parents that they are making a safe and nurturing choice. This campaign perfectly captures the love and trust that every mother seeks before choosing a product for her child”.

Commenting on the campaign, Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer at Honasa Consumer, said, “For the past eight years, Mamaearth has been a trusted partner in every parent's journey, offering safe, effective, and Made Safe-certified solutions for their little ones. Our mission has always been to provide toxin-free, natural products that parents can rely on without a doubt. The ‘Hai Proof Tabhi Mama Approved’ campaign reflects every mother’s instinct to seek proof and reassurance before choosing what’s best for her child. With Shilpa Shetty as our brand ambassador, we continue to reinforce our commitment to trust, transparency, and care - because when it comes to babies, only the safest, most nurturing, and well-researched solutions will do.”

Priya Pardiwalla, chief creative officer, Steve Priya said, “A mother’s love isn’t just about saying ‘yes’ - it’s in every ‘no’ that she firmly stands by. Every time she rejects something, it’s her way of protecting her baby, ensuring only the safest choices surround them. Her watchful eyes never rest, and her instincts never falter. In a world where every brand loudly claims to be ‘safe,’ Mamaearth Milky Soft Head to Toe Wash lets its ‘Made Safe Certification’ speak for itself. No toxins. No harmful chemicals. Just a quiet, reassuring promise - when you choose Mamaearth, you choose a level of safety that even a mother’s instincts can trust.”

Mamaearth’s baby care range is Made Safe certified, dermatologically tested, and free from harmful chemicals. The products contain natural ingredients like milk, oats, and shea butter to nourish and protect baby skin.