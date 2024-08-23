Mamaearth unveils Kerala-Inspired hair care line, marking a shift towards regional innovation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mamaearth to launch Kerala-inspired range nationwide, partnering exclusively with Reliance Retail for 'Mini Five Star' project.
Mamaearth, a personal care brand, announces the launch of its latest innovation – the Kerala Thaali Hair Care Range. This regional range is a tribute to the rich cultural heritage and natural bounty of Kerala, bringing together the best of nature’s goodness in a holistic hair care experience.
The newly launched Hair Care Range is inspired by the traditional “Kerala Thaali”, a harmonious blend of diverse and nourishing ingredients that are emblematic of the region’s ethos. The range is crafted with a selection of natural ingredients native to Kerala, such as hibiscus, shikakai, and amla, known for their time-tested benefits in hair care. This innovation stems from deep consumer insights and crowdsourcing ideas, reflecting our understanding of consumer needs and our commitment to fulfilling them. This collection is crafted to enhance hair with exceptional strength and shine, while also honoring the rich cultural traditions of Kerala.
With this launch, Mamaearth is establishing a new standard in the personal care industry by adopting a regional approach to product innovation. While multinational companies typically adapt their products for various countries, Mamaearth is focusing on the unique cultural and natural resources of Indian states. This regional emphasis marks the start of a broader innovation strategy for Mamaearth, aiming to develop products that connect with India's diverse cultural landscape.
Talking about the launch, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer Limited comments, "We are thrilled to introduce the Kerala Thali Hair Care Range, a product that is close to our hearts and deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Kerala. In India, each state has its own unique traditions and natural resources, much like the countries across the world. We felt it was essential to approach our states with the same respect and understanding. This launch is not just about a product; it’s about celebrating the diversity of our country and the richness it brings to our lives."
The range will be launched nationwide across all online platforms, and Mamaearth has partnered exclusively with Reliance Retail for the “Mini Five Star” project to introduce the range in Kerala. This collaboration ensures the range will be available in all Hyper stores of Reliance Retail across the state, as well as in other nearby southern cities where consumer demand is strong.
A series of offline activations are planned in Reliance Retail stores, including in-store demonstrations, exclusive promotions, and engaging consumer experiences. These activities are designed to highlight the unique benefits of the Kerala Thali Hair Care Range, encouraging direct interaction with the product and enhancing brand awareness among local consumers.