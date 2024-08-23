Mamaearth unveils Kerala-Inspired hair care line, marking a shift towards regional innovation

Talking about the launch, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer Limited comments, "We are thrilled to introduce the Kerala Thali Hair Care Range, a product that is close to our hearts and deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Kerala. In India, each state has its own unique traditions and natural resources, much like the countries across the world. We felt it was essential to approach our states with the same respect and understanding. This launch is not just about a product; it’s about celebrating the diversity of our country and the richness it brings to our lives."