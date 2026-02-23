Mamaearth uses ‘Badman’ twist in lip balm ad featuring Gulshan Grover

Mamaearth has unveiled a new campaign for its 100% Natural Lip Balm, featuring actor Gulshan Grover.

The 70-second digital film plays on Grover’s long-standing 'Badman' screen persona. Set on a film shoot, the storyline shows him in character before a crew member points out his dry, chapped lips. The narrative shifts as he uses the lip balm, moving from 'Badman' to 'Goodman' in a comedic turn.

The product is positioned as a natural lip care solution infused with shea butter and vitamin E, offering moisturisation benefits.

Speaking on the campaign, Snigdha Anand, SVP & brand head - Marketing, Mamaearth, said: “Lip balm isn’t where you expect to see Gulshan Grover, and that was exactly the point. By bringing together an iconic on-screen ‘Badman’ and an everyday product like lip balm, we created a narrative that feels unexpected yet instantly relatable. The film uses humour and nostalgia to draw attention, while clearly demonstrating that Mamaearth’s 100% Natural Lip Balm delivers effective, gentle care. It’s our way of showing that good care doesn’t need to be complicated, and it truly works for everyone. "

Kimaya, the creative agency behind the campaign, said: "The idea was to take a cultural icon like Gulshan Grover’s ‘Badman’ and place him in a real, relatable situation. The contrast between his intense on-screen persona and a simple concern like chapped lips created the perfect setup for humor. The ‘Badman to Goodman’ shift helped us show the benefit in a way that felt natural, entertaining, and true to the brand, while ensuring Mamaearth’s core message of natural, effective care remained at the center of the story."

The campaign is being rolled out across digital and social platforms.