Mamaearth's Durga Pujo campaign celebrates womanhood

Conceptualized by Havas Media, the ad film features artists using makeup as paint to draw Durga avatars.
Mamaearth launches a campaign to pay homage to Durga Maa and her various forms, while embracing and celebrating the multifaceted spirit of womanhood.
The brand has collaborated with artists to reimagine the nine avatars of Maa Durga. In the film, they use makeup products like lipsticks, foundations, concealer, compact, lip & eye tint, kajal, kohl, & eye liner as paint colours. This initiative draws parallels between how artists use paints as shringar to bring out the avatars of Durga and how women use makeup as shringar to bring out their own avatars.
The sketches represent the nine facets of womanhood: strength, devotion, knowledge, fierceness, empathy, fearlessness, wisdom, and success. Through this ad, Mamaearth wishes to celebrate women and their virtues and reaffirm that every woman is an embodiment of the diverse avatars of Maa Durga.
Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer, Honasa, said, “Our new campaign is a tribute to both Durga Maa and women everywhere. We've taken an innovative path by collaborating with artists who have beautifully reimagined Maa Durga's avatars using the vibrant colors from our makeup range."
Commenting on the same, Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Creative, mentioned, “ We needed something new and that's how we thought of bringing 4 artists onboard to do what they do best. Bring the nine forms of Durga on their canvases. Everything remains the same. The only twist — there are no paints used at all, only Mamaearth makeup products."