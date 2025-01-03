Mamaearth’s tree planting initiative gets a boost with Zepto deliveries

Mamaearth, a beauty and personal care brand, has teamed up with Zepto, to kickstart 2025 by planting goodness. For every Mamaearth product ordered on Zepto, the brand will plant a tree on behalf of the consumer. This partnership combines Zepto’s endeavor of 10-minute delivery with Mamaearth’s sustainability mission, empowering consumers to make eco-conscious choices with ease.

The campaign’s film captures the essence of New Year’s resolutions and the desire for meaningful change. The film portrays a familiar conversation many of us have at the start of every year "What is your new year's resolution?’. It draws on the nostalgia of planting trees as a child with loved ones — a memory that can now be relived in under 10 minutes by simply ordering Mamaearth products on Zepto.

This partnership delivers an opportunity for consumers to actively contribute to a greener future, reflecting Mamaearth’s philosophy of ‘Goodness Inside.’ The campaign conveys Mamaearth’s sustainability commitment while highlighting Zepto’s unmatched convenience, making sustainable living more accessible than ever before.

“At Mamaearth, we believe that small actions can create big impact. This campaign is an extension of our Goodness Inside philosophy, encouraging consumers to join us in building a greener planet. Partnering with Zepto adds the convenience of quick delivery, making it easier than ever for consumers to support sustainability. Together, we are adding ‘Goodness’ to the beginning of 2025,” said Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer.

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto shared, “We’re excited to team up with Mamaearth to kick off 2025 with a bang—and a bit of green! This partnership is all about making it super easy for Zepto users to do good while getting what they love. We thank our sellers for enabling this. Just order your favourite Mamaearth products, and boom—a tree gets planted. Quick, simple, and impactful— just the way we like it!”

Since 2020, as part of the Plant Goodness initiative, Mamaearth has been planting a tree with every order placed on its website and mobile application. To date, the brand has planted over 8,00,000 trees across India, staying committed to its mission of building a greener future.

Through this collaboration, Mamaearth and Zepto aim to simplify sustainability, making it an integral part of everyday life. The campaign runs for a limited time and will reach audiences across digital platforms, raising awareness and encouraging participation to build a sustainable tomorrow.