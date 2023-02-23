Mamaearth’s Ubtan gives you Shaadi Wala Glow everyday through its latest TVC

Conceptualized by Korra Worldwide, the campaign features the actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Mamaearth, the fastest-growing FMCG brand from the House of Honasa Consumer, launched its latest campaign, #Shaadiwaalagloweveryday, with celebrated actor and brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The TV Commercial highlights the goodness of natural ingredients in the Ubtan Face Wash that gives #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday, naturally.
Conceptualized by Korra Worldwide, the new TVC showcases the unique proposition of Mamaearth's Ubtan Face Wash, that gives a glow similar to the one from the Haldi ceremony during weddings. The film captures a delightful banter at a Haldi ceremony, where the bride's radiant glow after wiping away the haldi catches everyone's attention. Even the younger sister of the bride is amazed by the bride's glowing skin and is staring at her in awe. Shilpa notices this and playfully nudges the sister, asking if she also feels like getting married after seeing the bride's glow. The sister responds by complimenting Shilpa's flawless skin and expresses her desire to have the same glow every day without getting married. Shilpa then reveals her secret to glowing skin - Mamaearth's Ubtan Face Wash. The film effectively communicates the unique benefits of the product, making it a must-try for those seeking flawless and radiant skin.
The 35 sec film closes with the ingredient benefits of Mamearth Ubtan facewash in a no-toxin proposition giving the perfect #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday.
Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO at MamaEarth said “Ubtan has been treasured for generations as the secret to glowing and radiant skin. Typically used in Indian ceremonies, such as the haldi ceremony during weddings, Ubtan has been known to detan and lend a radiant glow. For our customers to experience the Ubtan glow every day, we've taken the best of traditional Ubtan ingredients and crafted them into a hassle-free formula in a facewash so that the benefits of Ubtan can be achieved everyday. Our new TV commercial establishes the Ubtan range as synonymous with achieving the ShaadiWalaGlowEveryDay, naturally with Mamaearth Ubtan Facewash. I hope this resonates with our consumers and they choose the goodness of natural ingredients with us.”
Gaurav Nabh, founder & director, Korra, said “Indian wedding preparations are incomplete without the grand Ubtan ceremony, thanks to the radiant glow it brings to the bride and groom’s skin. Our latest work on Mamaearth’s Ubtan Facewash is built on the same insight and answers one simple question – How do you get this shaadi waala glow every day? The campaign features Shilpa Shetty, who’s known for her timeless beauty and glow. We are proud of this work by Korra and are looking forward to continuing the great work together and helping Mamaearth build a deeper connection with the consumers.”