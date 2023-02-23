Mamaearth’s Ubtan gives you Shaadi Wala Glow everyday through its latest TVC

Conceptualized by Korra Worldwide, the new TVC showcases the unique proposition of Mamaearth's Ubtan Face Wash, that gives a glow similar to the one from the Haldi ceremony during weddings. The film captures a delightful banter at a Haldi ceremony, where the bride's radiant glow after wiping away the haldi catches everyone's attention. Even the younger sister of the bride is amazed by the bride's glowing skin and is staring at her in awe. Shilpa notices this and playfully nudges the sister, asking if she also feels like getting married after seeing the bride's glow. The sister responds by complimenting Shilpa's flawless skin and expresses her desire to have the same glow every day without getting married. Shilpa then reveals her secret to glowing skin - Mamaearth's Ubtan Face Wash. The film effectively communicates the unique benefits of the product, making it a must-try for those seeking flawless and radiant skin.