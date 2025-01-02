MamyPoko Pants' latest campaign targets new mothers

MamyPoko Pants has launched the #HarBabyKaPehlaDiaper campaign targeting new mothers. The campaign aims to position the brand as the preferred diaper choice for newborns.

MamyPoko Pants has introduced a digital film to highlight its upgraded pant-style diapers for newborns. The campaign showcases the benefits of MamyPoko Pants Extra Absorb Newborn diapers, which feature an additional third layer for deep absorption, providing up to 12 hours of dryness and reducing sogginess. This helps ensure better sleep for both babies and mothers.The video has been rolled across digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc., to tap the new-age moms actively consuming digital content.

The diaper is designed for newborns up to 5 kg, featuring 'Innovative Flexi Fit' to evenly distribute pressure and provide enhanced protection against thigh leakage.

Speaking on the occasion, Toshiyuki Nakamura, marketing head of Unicharm India said, “The new campaign has been launched with the purpose of making first-time experiences very special for the babies. MamyPoko Pants always supports deep absorption accompanied by no sogginess with the help of Extra Absorb Newborn diapers to promote Deep Sleep for babies. Bringing about the upgradation of the diaper, the campaign aims to showcase the product in a new light where it fulfills the evolving needs of the new mothers.”