Manappuram Finance celebrates Diwali with ‘Spread Happiness’ campaign

Manappuram Finance, a gold loan company, has launched a new ad campaign titled Spread happiness for Diwali. The campaign emphasises the seamless and rapid access of securing loans through Manappuram Finance’s gold loan services, enabling customers to pledge gold and get funds instantly.

The campaign, aimed at increasing awareness and acceptance of gold loans among consumers across India, has been released on various social media platforms. The advertisement is available in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Assamese, Marathi, Kannada, and Odia.

Designed to highlight the simplicity of using the gold loan service, the ad film begins in a rural government office and portrays the story of a government employee who swiftly arranges finances for his daughter's education through Manappuram Gold Loan.

Upon receiving the exciting news during Diwali, that his daughter has become a pilot, the officer rushes to the Manappuram gold loan branch to celebrate by sharing sweets with them. He explains how Manappuram Gold Loan helped him quickly secure the necessary funds for his daughter’s education and related expenses and the good news came during Diwali which adds to the joy.

Speaking about the campaign, V.P. Nandakumar, managing director and CEO of Manappuram Finance, emphasised that through simple procedures, customers can effortlessly secure gold loans using the Manappuram Gold Loan. "Gold is a valuable asset during emergencies, holding significance in all of our lives. To meet this need, Manappuram Finance, with decades of expertise in the gold loan sector, is committed to providing innovative solutions," he added.