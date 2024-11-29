Manasi Parekh named face of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Gujarat

Actor Manasi Parekh is now the face of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ latest campaign, aimed at educating customers on responsible and transparent gold purchasing. Parekh will represent the brand over the next two years, connecting with both national and international Gujarati audiences.

Viral Shah, a State and National Award-winning filmmaker known for his work in the Gujarati film industry, including films like Kutch Express and Golkeri, directed Malabar Gold & Diamonds' first Gujarati campaign.

The campaign features Manasi Parekh wearing a variety of Malabar Gold & Diamonds jewellery, from traditional gold to modern rose gold diamond styles and everyday pieces. The scenes depict everyday situations like a baby shower, bridal shower, conversations about gold purchases, and celebratory moments, emphasising the practical and emotional value of buying jewellery from a trusted source. Each scene highlights the joy of gifting and the reliability of purchasing from a transparent and dependable brand.

Manasi Parekh, sharing her excitement about the association, said, “I’m thrilled to be part of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ campaign. I love how this campaign emphasizes honesty and transparency, helping people feel confident about the gold they’re buying. Each piece I wore felt special, not just for its beauty but for the trust it symbolizes. I’m proud to contribute to this important narrative, celebrating quality and integrity—values that are close to my heart and, I believe, resonate with so many of us.”

MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said, “We selected Manasi Parekh for this campaign because of her strong cultural roots in Gujarat, which makes her a perfect ambassador for our brand among Gujarati customers. Renowned for her impactful work in both television and film, Manasi resonates across generations, adding broad appeal to our campaign. Her alignment with Malabar Gold & Diamonds' values of responsibility and authenticity strengthens our message around fair pricing and ethical practices. Her warm, approachable presence naturally opens up a conversation about Malabar’s commitment to transparent gold buying, making this campaign genuinely meaningful to the people of Gujarat and the diaspora worldwide.”

The campaign has launched across multiple platforms, including TV, print, digital media, social media, and hoardings, with a specific focus on reaching the Gujarati community.