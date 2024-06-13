Manforce asks fathers to be cool with sex talk in this new spot

The video initiates a lighthearted conversation around condoms to disintegrate the barrier between parents and children. It showcases the mother complaining to the father about finding a condom in the son’s pocket. Expecting the father to scold the son and take things into his own hands seriously, she is taken aback to see the father dealing with the situation in a very relaxed and chilled-out manner. It takes a step towards normalising the conversation around sex with the children.