Manforce Condoms' ad asks - 'happy endings' or Father's Day celebrations?

When couples are under lockdown and forced to home-quarantine, it's likely that there will be a boom of ‘quarantine babies’ later in the year. According to a top UN body, India is projected to record the highest number of births in the 9 months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March, with more than 20 million babies expected to be born in the country between March and December. After all, there's only so much people can do when they're 'bored in the house, in the house bored'.
This is the theme of Manforce Condoms' new Father's Day ad. It portrays a couple in lockdown, getting frisky at every chance they get. The ad film makes a smart reference to their older campaigns - 'Shut The Phone Up' by visibly showing laptops and smartphones kept aside when getting intimate.
The ad ends the sound of a child crying and the father posting a message on his work group that it was time for 'baby duties'. The message of the campaign is 'If you don't like this ending, use our product. If not, we wish you a happy father's day'.
The #BetterEndings campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Grapes Digital. Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and COO of Grapes Digital says, “Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation: ‘quarantine babies’ and with population increasing day by day, Father’s day is the best occasion to warn men against the fatherhood situation that they will land in if they do not use protection. We recommend using Manforce condoms because trust us it’s great to have a kid, but it’s also a responsibility, if you are not ready. So, who don't like the ending, we have a better one and for all those who do, Manforce Condoms wishes them Happy Father's Day!”
Commenting on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, DGM, Mankind Pharma Ltd. said, “We always drive awareness towards safe intimate relations. Through this campaign we want to promote #BetterEndings of the intimate moments between the couples. This campaign is an initiative to reach out to the masses to apprise them that we all should have fun and make most of this time of being together, but let’s be cautious and take necessary preventive measures.”