Manforce condoms and Kartik Aaryan join forces to empower youth with consent education in its recent campaign

Joy Chatterjee, AVP of sales & marketing, Mankind Consumer division commented "We are privileged to have Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. As a superstar, he has garnered immense admiration both on-screen and off the silver screen. His messages resonate deeply with the youth, who view him as an idol. Kartik's ability to connect with and influence this demographic makes him a perfect fit to advocate for consent. At Manforce, we are acutely aware of the pressing need to elevate conversations around consent, and with Kartik's support, we are confident in our ability to reach a wider audience and drive positive change. Our upcoming campaign will continue our tradition of employing quirky and captivating marketing strategies that have previously disrupted the sensitive contraceptives category, further emphasizing our commitment to promoting sexual health and consent awareness."