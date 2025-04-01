Manforce Condoms pranks audience with 'Dot AI' futuristic product launch

Manforce Condoms, a brand from Mankind Pharma, launched a prank campaign for April Fool’s Day. The brand advertised a new range, Dot AI by Manforce Condoms, as a futuristic product, only to reveal later that it was a gimmick to celebrate the occasion.

The April Fool’s campaign by Manforce Condoms showcased a fictional condom with advanced micro sensors designed to enhance pleasure. The ad highlighted its ability to initiate vibrations based on the sixth sense, aiming to spice up intimate moments.

The campaign also featured a fictional condom with nano sensors, claiming to promote mutual orgasm and adjustable dot sizes. It introduced a performance tracking app using QR codes, which provided a Sexual Quality Index based on parameters like performance score, strokes per minute, and duration.

Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, vice president and head of sales and marketing (consumer division), Mankind Pharma said, “Manforce Condoms has always been at the forefront of coming up with groundbreaking ideas to entice the audience. In this pursuit to keep them hooked, we came up with the April Fool’s Day campaign to drive engagement and a deeper connection with them. It was very exciting to work on the video where we aspired to ignite curiosity among the audience by bringing to table the disruptive AI powered condoms. The campaign had all the elements and quirkiness to induce excitement among the viewers.”