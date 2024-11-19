Manforce’s new campaign challenges men’s stereotypes

On International Men’s Day, Manforce Condoms launched the #KnowWhatHeReallyWants campaign, aimed at challenging the stereotype that men only desire physical relationships.

Advertisment

The campaign aims to change perceptions of men, encouraging people to look beyond stereotypes of sexual desire. Launched for International Men’s Day, it urges audiences to understand what men truly want. The campaign was created by Grapes, an integrated communication agency.

Through the video film, the brand depicts a couple in the middle of a conversation where the man tries to convince his partner to play as he is unable to sleep. Adding a tinge of sexual connotation to the entire conversation, the brand misleads the audience to think that something erotic is going to happen next. But to one’s surprise, the couple was seen playing a game in the following scene, underscoring the fact that men are not always driven by their sexual desires.

Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president- sales and marketing head, Mankind Pharma said, “Celebrating the International Men’s Day, we came up with the campaign to showcase the true desires of men. The video tries to deliver the message that there are a lot of things in life that can excite men, such as food, travel, spending time with family, achieving goals, etc. and they are not just driven by sexual desires. It encourages the audience to find out what men really want and try to understand them in the process without any misinterpretation.”